Lam Research Corp (LRCX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 14,905 M

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) on Monday, soared 1.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $96.96. Within the past 52 weeks, LRCX’s price has moved between $56.32 and $102.59.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 16.17% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.46%. With a float of $1.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.28 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17450 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.03%, operating margin of 30.85%, and the pretax margin is 31.13%.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corp is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 84.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 20 ’25, was worth 9,907,200. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 110,080 shares at a rate of $90.00, taking the stock ownership to the 179,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 110,080 for $90.00, making the entire transaction worth $9,907,200.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.65% during the next five years compared to 16.17% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.64 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) saw its 5-day average volume 10.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.95%.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corp’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 91.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $99.46 in the near term. At $100.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $101.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.23.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 126.15 billion based on 1,279,118K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,905 M and income totals 3,828 M. The company made 4,720 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,331 M in sales during its previous quarter.