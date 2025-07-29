Last month’s performance of 10.02% for Amphenol Corp (APH) is certainly impressive

Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH) on Monday, soared 1.60% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $105.02. Within the past 52 weeks, APH’s price has moved between $54.77 and $108.85.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 15.39%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.64%. With a float of $1.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 125000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.73%, operating margin of 22.41%, and the pretax margin is 21.24%.

Amphenol Corp (APH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amphenol Corp is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 26,148,522. In this transaction President, HES Division of this company sold 286,000 shares at a rate of $91.43, taking the stock ownership to the 451,790 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 286,000 for $91.43, making the entire transaction worth $26,148,522.

Amphenol Corp (APH) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.81% during the next five years compared to 15.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Amphenol Corp (APH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.46 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corp (APH)

The latest stats from [Amphenol Corp, APH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.71 million was superior to 8.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.69%.

During the past 100 days, Amphenol Corp’s (APH) raw stochastic average was set at 95.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $107.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $108.40. The third major resistance level sits at $109.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.19. The third support level lies at $103.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 129.06 billion based on 1,209,599K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,223 M and income totals 2,424 M. The company made 4,811 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 737,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.