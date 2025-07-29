Last month’s performance of 18.21% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) is certainly impressive

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) kicked off on Monday, down -4.46% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.34. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has traded in a range of $6.73-$15.43.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -7.45%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.70%. With a float of $45.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.83 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.72%, operating margin of 12.24%, and the pretax margin is 9.5%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Canada Goose Holdings Inc is 52.88%, while institutional ownership is 32.11%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to -7.45% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s (GOOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

The latest stats from [Canada Goose Holdings Inc, GOOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.46 million was superior to 1.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.11%.

During the past 100 days, Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s (GOOS) raw stochastic average was set at 80.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.72. The third major resistance level sits at $15.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.07. The third support level lies at $12.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.33 billion has total of 96,834K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 969,100 K in contrast with the sum of 68,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 274,260 K and last quarter income was 20,960 K.