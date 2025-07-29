Last month’s performance of 2.66% for Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) is certainly impressive

On Monday, Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) opened higher 3.42% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.82. Price fluctuations for ATEC have ranged from $4.88 to $13.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -0.77% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 69.45% at the time writing. With a float of $109.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.91 million.

In an organization with 867 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.87%, operating margin of -20.53%, and the pretax margin is -25.77%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc is 25.34%, while institutional ownership is 62.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 10 ’25, was worth 18,000. In this transaction GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP. SEC. of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $12.00, taking the stock ownership to the 469,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 10 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 3,982 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $47,784. This insider now owns 744,936 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.40%.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 55.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.24. However, in the short run, Alphatec Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.37. Second resistance stands at $11.55. The third major resistance level sits at $11.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.58. The third support level lies at $10.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

There are currently 146,173K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 611,560 K according to its annual income of -162,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 169,180 K and its income totaled -51,910 K.