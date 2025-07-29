Last month’s performance of 23.08% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) is certainly impressive

On Monday, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) opened lower -3.61% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.15. Price fluctuations for AQST have ranged from $2.12 to $5.80 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 27.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -37.04% at the time writing. With a float of $91.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.32 million.

In an organization with 142 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.4%, operating margin of -75.94%, and the pretax margin is -100.05%.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’24, was worth 214. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 44 shares at a rate of $4.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.57% during the next five years compared to 27.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.35%.

During the past 100 days, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s (AQST) raw stochastic average was set at 78.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.53. However, in the short run, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.13. Second resistance stands at $4.26. The third major resistance level sits at $4.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.82. The third support level lies at $3.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Key Stats

There are currently 99,328K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 397.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 57,560 K according to its annual income of -44,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,720 K and its income totaled -22,930 K.