Last month’s performance of 245.18% for Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) is certainly impressive

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) on Monday, soared 2.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Within the past 52 weeks, WOLF’s price has moved between $0.39 and $20.23.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -18.18%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.31%. With a float of $153.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5013 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.31%, operating margin of -125.84%, and the pretax margin is -146.32%.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wolfspeed Inc is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 82.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28 ’25, was worth 55,497. In this transaction Executive Vice President & CFO of this company sold 13,909 shares at a rate of $3.99, taking the stock ownership to the 195,257 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 13,909 for $3.99, making the entire transaction worth $55,497.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.31% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.19% during the next five years compared to -18.18% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

The latest stats from [Wolfspeed Inc, WOLF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 51.88 million was superior to 42.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.69%.

During the past 100 days, Wolfspeed Inc’s (WOLF) raw stochastic average was set at 20.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.3161 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.3975 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5065, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.6418. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7600. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5800. The third support level lies at $1.5400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 261.45 million based on 155,627K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 807,200 K and income totals -864,200 K. The company made 185,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -285,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.