Last month’s performance of 334.94% for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is certainly impressive

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) kicked off on Monday, down -7.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.54. Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has traded in a range of $0.51-$4.97.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 33.36% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.21%. With a float of $634.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $726.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 8.16%, operating margin of -5.64%, and the pretax margin is -7.16%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc is 13.03%, while institutional ownership is 47.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 105,000. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,447,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 30,000 for $2.25, making the entire transaction worth $67,500.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.79% during the next five years compared to 33.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) saw its 5-day average volume 505.93 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 100.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.78%.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 41.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.63 in the near term. At $2.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.99. The third support level lies at $1.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.71 billion has total of 728,897K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,153 M in contrast with the sum of -392,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,153 M and last quarter income was -85,000 K.