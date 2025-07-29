Last month’s performance of 39.62% for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) is certainly impressive

On Monday, Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) was -6.03% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. A 52-week range for EDIT has been $0.91 – $5.85.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -1.48% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.40%. With a float of $82.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 246 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 85.89%, operating margin of -590.68%, and the pretax margin is -805.8%.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Editas Medicine Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Editas Medicine Inc is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 54.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 769. In this transaction SVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 446 shares at a rate of $1.72, taking the stock ownership to the 17,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 726 for $1.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,252. This insider now owns 69,519 shares in total.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.74% during the next five years compared to -1.48% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.36%.

During the past 100 days, Editas Medicine Inc’s (EDIT) raw stochastic average was set at 76.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.12 in the near term. At $3.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.78. The third support level lies at $2.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Key Stats

There are 83,713K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 247.79 million. As of now, sales total 32,310 K while income totals -237,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,660 K while its last quarter net income were -76,090 K.