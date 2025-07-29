Last month’s performance of 52.63% for Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) is certainly impressive

On Monday, Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) opened higher 3.91% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.07. Price fluctuations for AMPG have ranged from $0.64 to $6.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.11% at the time writing. With a float of $17.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.05%, operating margin of -77.9%, and the pretax margin is -77.79%.

Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amplitech Group Inc is 15.45%, while institutional ownership is 16.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 14,314. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,157 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 247,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.39, making the entire transaction worth $6,950. This insider now owns 240,743 shares in total.

Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG)

Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.35%.

During the past 100 days, Amplitech Group Inc’s (AMPG) raw stochastic average was set at 90.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.39 in the near term. At $3.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. The third support level lies at $2.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) Key Stats

There are currently 20,574K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 65.63 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,510 K according to its annual income of -11,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,600 K and its income totaled -1,840 K.