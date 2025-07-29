Last month’s performance of 58.13% for Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Monday, with Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock price up 9.42% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. PSTV’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $2.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 46.51% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.32%. With a float of $60.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -116.81%, operating margin of -1167.47%, and the pretax margin is -2120.25%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Plus Therapeutics Inc is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 2.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 20,276. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $5,996. This insider now owns 15,188 shares in total.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.58% during the next five years compared to 46.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plus Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) saw its 5-day average volume 29.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 20.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.62%.

During the past 100 days, Plus Therapeutics Inc’s (PSTV) raw stochastic average was set at 19.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0535 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1445 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3435, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9107. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6051 in the near term. At $0.6305, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6496. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5606, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5415. The third support level lies at $0.5161 if the price breaches the second support level.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.07 million, the company has a total of 60,490K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,820 K while annual income is -12,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,060 K while its latest quarter income was -17,400 K.