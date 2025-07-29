Last month’s performance of 6.41% for Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) is certainly impressive

On Monday, Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) was 1.49% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $35.47. A 52-week range for SLB has been $31.11 – $49.31.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.96%. With a float of $1.50 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.50 billion.

In an organization with 110000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.47%, operating margin of 13.17%, and the pretax margin is 14.77%.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Schlumberger Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Schlumberger Ltd is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 80.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 167,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $33.58, taking the stock ownership to the 23,525 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 5,000 for $33.58, making the entire transaction worth $167,900.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.96% per share during the next fiscal year.

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.88%.

During the past 100 days, Schlumberger Ltd’s (SLB) raw stochastic average was set at 39.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.03 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.73. However, in the short run, Schlumberger Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.27. Second resistance stands at $36.54. The third major resistance level sits at $36.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.29. The third support level lies at $35.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) Key Stats

There are 1,360,162K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 54.03 billion. As of now, sales total 36,289 M while income totals 4,461 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,546 M while its last quarter net income were 1,014 M.