Last month’s performance of 7.22% for Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) is certainly impressive

On Monday, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) was 0.58% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $231.44. A 52-week range for AMZN has been $151.61 – $242.52.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 36.89% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.13%. With a float of $9.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.61 billion.

In an organization with 1556000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.16%, operating margin of 11.02%, and the pretax margin is 11.89%.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amazon.com Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc is 9.54%, while institutional ownership is 64.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 24 ’25, was worth 609,055,618. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company sold 2,643,142 shares at a rate of $230.43, taking the stock ownership to the 883,779,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chair sold 1,510,956 for $228.48, making the entire transaction worth $345,219,752. This insider now owns 886,423,043 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.78% during the next five years compared to 36.89% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 118.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 32.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 44.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.17%.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 95.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.21 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $215.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $208.73. However, in the short run, Amazon.com Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $233.97. Second resistance stands at $235.15. The third major resistance level sits at $236.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $231.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $231.07. The third support level lies at $229.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

There are 10,616,353K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2471.38 billion. As of now, sales total 637,959 M while income totals 59,248 M. Its latest quarter income was 155,667 M while its last quarter net income were 17,127 M.