Last month’s performance of -7.87% for FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG) is certainly impressive

FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ: FBLG) kicked off on Monday, down -3.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Over the past 52 weeks, FBLG has traded in a range of $0.58-$5.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -37.25%. With a float of $29.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of FibroBiologics Inc is 28.35%, while institutional ownership is 15.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 16,800. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.84, taking the stock ownership to the 31,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 8,500 for $1.91, making the entire transaction worth $16,269. This insider now owns 6,056,647 shares in total.

FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ: FBLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FibroBiologics Inc’s (FBLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG)

FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ: FBLG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.64%.

During the past 100 days, FibroBiologics Inc’s (FBLG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0553 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0904 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7510, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5593. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7043 in the near term. At $0.7525, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7853. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5905. The third support level lies at $0.5423 if the price breaches the second support level.

FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ: FBLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.15 million has total of 39,681K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -11,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,970 K.