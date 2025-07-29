Last month’s performance of -8.10% for Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Monday, with Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE: BOH) stock price down -4.29% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $65.69. BOH’s price has ranged from $57.44 to $82.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -9.04%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.04%. With a float of $38.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1865 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.18%, operating margin of 19.86%, and the pretax margin is 19.86%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Bank of Hawaii Corp is 2.18%, while institutional ownership is 78.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24 ’25, was worth 109,280. In this transaction Vice Chair of this company sold 1,652 shares at a rate of $66.15, taking the stock ownership to the 6,442 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31 ’25, when Company’s Vice Chair and CAO sold 2,000 for $75.08, making the entire transaction worth $150,160. This insider now owns 9,173 shares in total.

Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.63% during the next five years compared to -9.04% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE: BOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bank of Hawaii Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)

The latest stats from [Bank of Hawaii Corp, BOH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.51 million was superior to 0.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.69%.

During the past 100 days, Bank of Hawaii Corp’s (BOH) raw stochastic average was set at 37.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.35. The third major resistance level sits at $69.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.16. The third support level lies at $56.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE: BOH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.50 billion, the company has a total of 39,735K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,036 M while annual income is 149,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 258,340 K while its latest quarter income was 43,990 K.