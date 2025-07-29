Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Carnival Corp (CCL) to new highs

On Monday, Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) was -0.07% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $29.75. A 52-week range for CCL has been $13.78 – $31.01.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -19.76%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.18%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.17 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.21%, operating margin of 16.23%, and the pretax margin is 9.79%.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Carnival Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Carnival Corp is 17.90%, while institutional ownership is 60.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 2,398,533. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 105,010 shares at a rate of $22.84, taking the stock ownership to the 140,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 105,010 for $22.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,414,180.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.85% during the next five years compared to -19.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Carnival Corp (CCL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 24.48 million, its volume of 15.97 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.05%.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corp’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 91.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.61 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.91 in the near term. At $30.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.11.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

There are 1,167,404K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 38.62 billion. As of now, sales total 25,021 M while income totals 1,916 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,328 M while its last quarter net income were 565,000 K.