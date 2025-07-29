Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) to new highs

On Monday, Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) opened lower -10.48% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.5. Price fluctuations for CLSD have ranged from $0.29 to $1.65 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 10.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.52% at the time writing. With a float of $61.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 89.61%, operating margin of -1804.6%, and the pretax margin is -2098.74%.

Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clearside Biomedical Inc is 21.04%, while institutional ownership is 13.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24 ’25, was worth 13,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 176,141 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01 ’24, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 36,500 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $36,500. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.71% during the next five years compared to 10.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.19. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD)

Looking closely at Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD), its last 5-days average volume was 47.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.65%.

During the past 100 days, Clearside Biomedical Inc’s (CLSD) raw stochastic average was set at 20.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1138 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0640 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7612, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9239. However, in the short run, Clearside Biomedical Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4767. Second resistance stands at $0.5084. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5317. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4217, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3984. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3667.

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) Key Stats

There are currently 77,709K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,660 K according to its annual income of -34,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,330 K and its income totaled -8,220 K.