Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Denison Mines Corp (DNN) to new highs

On Monday, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) opened at On Monday, remained unchanged from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.22. Price fluctuations for DNN have ranged from $1.08 to $2.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -26.28% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.93% at the time writing. With a float of $885.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $896.21 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -252.8%, operating margin of -1185.44%, and the pretax margin is -2660.45%.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 51.55%.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.18% during the next five years compared to -26.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp (DNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 608.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp (DNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Denison Mines Corp, DNN], we can find that recorded value of 76.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 80.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.29%.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 95.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.11 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.27. The third major resistance level sits at $2.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.10.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

There are currently 896,375K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,940 K according to its annual income of -66,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 960 K and its income totaled -30,320 K.