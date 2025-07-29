Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Duolingo Inc (DUOL) to new highs

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) on Monday, plunged -6.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $364.09. Within the past 52 weeks, DUOL’s price has moved between $145.05 and $544.93.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 58.62%. With a float of $37.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 830 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.09%, operating margin of 8.64%, and the pretax margin is 13.74%.

Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Duolingo Inc is 17.48%, while institutional ownership is 78.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 3,603,336. In this transaction Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $360.33, taking the stock ownership to the 72 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07 ’25, when Company’s Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder sold 10,000 for $392.89, making the entire transaction worth $3,928,885. This insider now owns 72 shares in total.

Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Duolingo Inc (DUOL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.68 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.89 million, its volume of 0.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.82%.

During the past 100 days, Duolingo Inc’s (DUOL) raw stochastic average was set at 27.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.68 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $444.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $368.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $358.00 in the near term. At $375.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $386.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $329.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $317.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $300.08.

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.48 billion based on 45,454K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 748,020 K and income totals 88,570 K. The company made 230,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 35,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.