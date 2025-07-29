Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) to new highs

A new trading day began on Monday, with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) stock price down -1.56% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.91. GT’s price has ranged from $7.27 to $12.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.26%. With a float of $258.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 68000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.47%, operating margin of 4.75%, and the pretax margin is 1.82%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is 9.68%, while institutional ownership is 86.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’24, was worth 252,206. In this transaction Director of this company bought 31,408 shares at a rate of $8.03, taking the stock ownership to the 31,408 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 26,000 for $7.90, making the entire transaction worth $205,400. This insider now owns 26,000 shares in total.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Looking closely at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT), its last 5-days average volume was 6.09 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.52%.

During the past 100 days, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s (GT) raw stochastic average was set at 65.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.79. However, in the short run, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.95. Second resistance stands at $11.16. The third major resistance level sits at $11.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.31.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.07 billion, the company has a total of 285,703K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,878 M while annual income is 70,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,253 M while its latest quarter income was 115,000 K.