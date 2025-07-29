Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Green Plains Inc (GPRE) to new highs

A new trading day began on Monday, with Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) stock price up 3.01% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.3. GPRE’s price has ranged from $3.14 to $18.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.65% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.76%. With a float of $63.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.39 million.

The firm has a total of 923 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 5.08%, operating margin of -2.63%, and the pretax margin is -3.79%.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Green Plains Inc is 3.25%, while institutional ownership is 90.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21 ’25, was worth 1,065,676. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 234,503 for $3.41, making the entire transaction worth $800,798.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Green Plains Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Green Plains Inc, GPRE], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.26%.

During the past 100 days, Green Plains Inc’s (GPRE) raw stochastic average was set at 98.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.89. The third major resistance level sits at $9.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.85.

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 559.17 million, the company has a total of 65,399K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,459 M while annual income is -82,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 601,520 K while its latest quarter income was -72,910 K.