Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) to new highs

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) on Monday, soared 3.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $56.92. Within the past 52 weeks, ON’s price has moved between $31.04 and $80.08.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 48.17%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -41.90%. With a float of $415.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26490 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.67%, operating margin of 11.14%, and the pretax margin is 11.08%.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ON Semiconductor Corp is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 101.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 274,780. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,371 shares at a rate of $51.16, taking the stock ownership to the 84,689 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 5,371 for $51.16, making the entire transaction worth $274,780.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.78% during the next five years compared to 48.17% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.32 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Looking closely at ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON), its last 5-days average volume was 12.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.14%.

During the past 100 days, ON Semiconductor Corp’s (ON) raw stochastic average was set at 84.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.09 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.01 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.38. However, in the short run, ON Semiconductor Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.51. Second resistance stands at $60.36. The third major resistance level sits at $61.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.65.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.51 billion based on 417,885K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,082 M and income totals 1,573 M. The company made 1,446 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -486,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.