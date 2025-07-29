Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ring Energy Inc (REI) to new highs

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) kicked off on Monday, up 3.61% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.8. Over the past 52 weeks, REI has traded in a range of $0.72-$2.00.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -5.28%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.05%. With a float of $159.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 115 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.07%, operating margin of 43.28%, and the pretax margin is 34.15%.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Ring Energy Inc is 22.69%, while institutional ownership is 26.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 2,287,145. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,486,027 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 20,509,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,486,027 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $2,287,145. This insider now owns 20,509,300 shares in total.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.05% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ring Energy Inc’s (REI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.75 million, its volume of 2.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.40%.

During the past 100 days, Ring Energy Inc’s (REI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0392 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0554 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7889, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1659. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8547 in the near term. At $0.8818, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9091. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8003, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7730. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7459.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 170.92 million has total of 206,525K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 366,330 K in contrast with the sum of 67,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 79,090 K and last quarter income was 9,110 K.