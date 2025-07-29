Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Roadzen Inc (RDZN) to new highs

On Monday, Roadzen Inc (NASDAQ: RDZN) opened lower -15.69% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. Price fluctuations for RDZN have ranged from $0.68 to $2.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.31% at the time writing. With a float of $24.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.29 million.

The firm has a total of 308 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.4%, operating margin of -137.29%, and the pretax margin is -164.97%.

Roadzen Inc (RDZN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Roadzen Inc is 67.01%, while institutional ownership is 8.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 12 ’25, was worth 2,507. In this transaction an insider of this company bought 2,300 shares at a rate of $1.09, taking the stock ownership to the 807,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s insider bought 16,750 for $1.06, making the entire transaction worth $17,755. This insider now owns 803,537 shares in total.

Roadzen Inc (RDZN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.31% per share during the next fiscal year.

Roadzen Inc (NASDAQ: RDZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Roadzen Inc (RDZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Roadzen Inc (RDZN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Roadzen Inc, RDZN], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.11%.

During the past 100 days, Roadzen Inc’s (RDZN) raw stochastic average was set at 70.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1098 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1287 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0476, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1870. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9767.

Roadzen Inc (NASDAQ: RDZN) Key Stats

There are currently 74,291K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 95.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 44,300 K according to its annual income of -72,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,400 K and its income totaled -140 K.