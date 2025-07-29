Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Rumble Inc (RUM) to new highs

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) on Monday, plunged -4.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.47. Within the past 52 weeks, RUM’s price has moved between $4.92 and $17.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 89.76%. With a float of $148.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 135 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.71%, operating margin of -130.33%, and the pretax margin is -295.38%.

Rumble Inc (RUM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rumble Inc is 56.22%, while institutional ownership is 10.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07 ’25, was worth 72,273,255. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 9,636,434 shares at a rate of $7.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 354,849 for $7.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,661,368. This insider now owns 522,927 shares in total.

Rumble Inc (RUM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Rumble Inc (RUM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc (RUM)

Looking closely at Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.17%.

During the past 100 days, Rumble Inc’s (RUM) raw stochastic average was set at 55.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.51 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.81. However, in the short run, Rumble Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.49. Second resistance stands at $9.90. The third major resistance level sits at $10.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.24.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.94 billion based on 434,299K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 95,490 K and income totals -338,360 K. The company made 23,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.