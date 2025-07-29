Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Shopify Inc (SHOP) to new highs

A new trading day began on Monday, with Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) stock price up 1.94% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $124.43. SHOP’s price has ranged from $48.56 to $129.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.22%. With a float of $1.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

The firm has a total of 8100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.94%, operating margin of 12.71%, and the pretax margin is 18.27%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Shopify Inc is 6.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 17 ’25, was worth 4,166,625. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 500 for $116.74, making the entire transaction worth $58,370.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.22% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Shopify Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 97.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shopify Inc, SHOP], we can find that recorded value of 6.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.73%.

During the past 100 days, Shopify Inc’s (SHOP) raw stochastic average was set at 95.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.34 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $128.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $129.27. The third major resistance level sits at $130.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $123.38.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 164.56 billion, the company has a total of 1,297,381K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,880 M while annual income is 2,019 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,360 M while its latest quarter income was -682,000 K.