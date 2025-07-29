Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ur-Energy Inc (URG) to new highs

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) kicked off on Monday, up 0.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.4. Over the past 52 weeks, URG has traded in a range of $0.55-$1.42.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -26.05%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.90%. With a float of $353.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -97.27%, operating margin of -222.98%, and the pretax margin is -162.13%.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc is 2.97%, while institutional ownership is 74.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17 ’24, was worth 566. In this transaction VP REGULATORY AFFAIRS of this company sold 483 shares at a rate of $1.17, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 193,574 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $236,257. This insider now owns 327,737 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ur-Energy Inc’s (URG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc (URG)

Looking closely at Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG), its last 5-days average volume was 4.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.45%.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 98.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0664 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0646 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0292, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0235. However, in the short run, Ur-Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4267. Second resistance stands at $1.4433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3267.

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 514.40 million has total of 364,819K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,710 K in contrast with the sum of -53,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,650 K and last quarter income was -20,060 K.