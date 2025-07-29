Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 170 K

On Monday, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) was -8.49% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. A 52-week range for LEXX has been $0.79 – $4.38.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 21.61%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -27.66%. With a float of $18.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 99.56%, operating margin of -1850.1%, and the pretax margin is -1849.68%.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lexaria Bioscience Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Lexaria Bioscience Corp is 7.88%, while institutional ownership is 6.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 03 ’24, was worth 67,175. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 27,172 shares at a rate of $2.47, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 22,828 for $2.24, making the entire transaction worth $51,217. This insider now owns 22,828 shares in total.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.84% during the next five years compared to 21.61% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX)

The latest stats from [Lexaria Bioscience Corp, LEXX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.31 million was superior to 0.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.22%.

During the past 100 days, Lexaria Bioscience Corp’s (LEXX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0676 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0937 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9526, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6582. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0915. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1631. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8235, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7519. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6537.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) Key Stats

There are 19,559K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.51 million. As of now, sales total 460 K while income totals -5,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 170 K while its last quarter net income were -3,790 K.