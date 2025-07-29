LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) is -13.30% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) kicked off on Monday, down -8.76% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.96. Over the past 52 weeks, LX has traded in a range of $1.57-$11.64.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -13.56% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 258.14%. With a float of $132.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4667 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.99%, operating margin of 17.84%, and the pretax margin is 11.59%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 59.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 1,059,000. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 26 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,500 for $10.58, making the entire transaction worth $79,350.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 81.12% during the next five years compared to -13.56% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s (LX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06 and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) saw its 5-day average volume 6.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.64%.

During the past 100 days, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s (LX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.77 in the near term. At $7.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.85. The third support level lies at $5.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 841.95 million has total of 168,264K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,946 M in contrast with the sum of 150,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 427,760 K and last quarter income was 59,300 K.