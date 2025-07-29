Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) 20 Days SMA touches 2.06%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) was -1.32% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $29.58. A 52-week range for LI has been $17.44 – $33.12.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.22%. With a float of $829.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $835.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32248 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.51%, operating margin of 5.44%, and the pretax margin is 6.5%.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Li Auto Inc ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Li Auto Inc ADR is 0.66%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 1,400,500. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 120,000 for $13.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,665,600.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.22% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc ADR (LI)

Looking closely at Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.96%.

During the past 100 days, Li Auto Inc ADR’s (LI) raw stochastic average was set at 78.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.65 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.83. However, in the short run, Li Auto Inc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.50. Second resistance stands at $29.81. The third major resistance level sits at $30.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.47.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Key Stats

There are 1,047,110K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.38 billion. As of now, sales total 19,791 M while income totals 1,100 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,573 M while its last quarter net income were 89,620 K.