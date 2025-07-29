Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,500 K

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) kicked off on Monday, up 3.54% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Over the past 52 weeks, LCTX has traded in a range of $0.37-$1.21.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -2.93% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.73%. With a float of $227.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.36 million.

In an organization with 77 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.15%, operating margin of -223.1%, and the pretax margin is -169.12%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is 0.44%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27 ’25, was worth 6,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,894,737 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 49,560,992 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 15,000 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $8,850. This insider now owns 25,500 shares in total.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.01% during the next five years compared to -2.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s (LCTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.11 million. That was better than the volume of 1.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.74%.

During the past 100 days, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s (LCTX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0846 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0602 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8474, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6695. However, in the short run, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2100. Second resistance stands at $1.2500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0500.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 267.17 million has total of 228,356K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,500 K in contrast with the sum of -18,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,500 K and last quarter income was -4,140 K.