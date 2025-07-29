Liquidia Corp (LQDA) 20 Days SMA touches 34.09%: The odds favor the bear

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) on Monday, soared 1.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.6. Within the past 52 weeks, LQDA’s price has moved between $8.26 and $19.76.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.44% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.05%. With a float of $68.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.30 million.

The firm has a total of 157 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.08%, operating margin of -904.4%, and the pretax margin is -903.8%.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Liquidia Corp is 19.48%, while institutional ownership is 64.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 36,728. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 2,526 shares at a rate of $14.54, taking the stock ownership to the 268,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 14 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 7,836 for $14.28, making the entire transaction worth $111,898. This insider now owns 577,977 shares in total.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.05% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.91 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 119.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liquidia Corp (LQDA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Liquidia Corp, LQDA], we can find that recorded value of 3.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.08%.

During the past 100 days, Liquidia Corp’s (LQDA) raw stochastic average was set at 98.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.89 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.35. The third major resistance level sits at $20.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.73.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.69 billion based on 85,485K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,000 K and income totals -130,390 K. The company made 3,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.