LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) is expecting 22.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) on Monday, plunged -30.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.91. Within the past 52 weeks, LMFA’s price has moved between $1.02 and $5.14.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.46% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 45.62%. With a float of $4.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.13 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15595785.19%, operating margin of -204.18%, and the pretax margin is -279.93%.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LM Funding America Inc is 5.61%, while institutional ownership is 9.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 18 ’24, was worth 1,290. In this transaction Vice President of Operations of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $2.58, taking the stock ownership to the 12,818 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 04 ’24, when Company’s Vice President of Operations sold 500 for $2.89, making the entire transaction worth $1,444. This insider now owns 13,318 shares in total.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Trading Performance Indicators

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.25 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of LM Funding America Inc (LMFA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LM Funding America Inc, LMFA], we can find that recorded value of 1.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.26%.

During the past 100 days, LM Funding America Inc’s (LMFA) raw stochastic average was set at 24.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.72 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.23. The third major resistance level sits at $3.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.79.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.37 million based on 5,133K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,000 K and income totals -7,320 K. The company made 2,370 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.