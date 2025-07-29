LoanDepot Inc (LDI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.15 million

A new trading day began on Monday, with LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) stock price down -5.06% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. LDI’s price has ranged from $1.01 to $3.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.52%. With a float of $77.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.77 million.

The firm has a total of 4900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 93.66%, operating margin of 10.57%, and the pretax margin is -17.64%.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of LoanDepot Inc is 62.74%, while institutional ownership is 13.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 536,791. In this transaction Executive Chair & Interim CEO of this company sold 267,326 shares at a rate of $2.01, taking the stock ownership to the 9,072,771 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chair & Interim CEO sold 121,597 for $2.00, making the entire transaction worth $243,437. This insider now owns 9,340,097 shares in total.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LoanDepot Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LoanDepot Inc (LDI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LoanDepot Inc, LDI], we can find that recorded value of 2.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.59%.

During the past 100 days, LoanDepot Inc’s (LDI) raw stochastic average was set at 60.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1470 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1055 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4192, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6673. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7606. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8312. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6447, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5994. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5288.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 557.55 million, the company has a total of 329,911K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,060 M while annual income is -98,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 273,620 K while its latest quarter income was -21,900 K.