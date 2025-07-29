Lucid Group Inc (LCID) volume exceeds 76.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) opened lower -4.45% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.92. Price fluctuations for LCID have ranged from $1.93 to $4.43 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 54.19%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.51% at the time writing. With a float of $1.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.05 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -105.68%, operating margin of -342.8%, and the pretax margin is -275.77%.

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lucid Group Inc is 60.81%, while institutional ownership is 15.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 30 ’24, was worth 970,894,149. In this transaction Director of this company bought 374,717,927 shares at a rate of $2.59, taking the stock ownership to the 2,205,602,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 21,470,459 for $2.59, making the entire transaction worth $55,629,959. This insider now owns 2,227,072,750 shares in total.

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.87% during the next five years compared to 54.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lucid Group Inc (LCID). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Looking closely at Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID), its last 5-days average volume was 137.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 120.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.77%.

During the past 100 days, Lucid Group Inc’s (LCID) raw stochastic average was set at 58.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.54. However, in the short run, Lucid Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.91. Second resistance stands at $3.03. The third major resistance level sits at $3.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.53.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Key Stats

There are currently 3,050,262K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 807,830 K according to its annual income of -2,714 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 235,050 K and its income totaled -366,170 K.