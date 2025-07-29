Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) on Monday, soared 3.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.33. Within the past 52 weeks, LUMN’s price has moved between $1.68 and $10.33.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 59.19%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -354.16%. With a float of $940.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.02 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.45%, operating margin of 3.98%, and the pretax margin is -4.44%.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc is 8.28%, while institutional ownership is 70.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 03 ’24, was worth 46,990. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.70, taking the stock ownership to the 384,056 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’24, when Company’s INSIDER proposed sale 374,492 for $6.36, making the entire transaction worth $2,381,769.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -354.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.11 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

The latest stats from [Lumen Technologies Inc, LUMN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.92 million was inferior to 11.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.15%.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.16 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.64. The third major resistance level sits at $4.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.14.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.59 billion based on 1,025,908K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,108 M and income totals -55,000 K. The company made 3,182 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -201,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.