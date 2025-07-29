Macy’s Inc (M) is 14.38% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) on Monday, soared 4.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.08. Within the past 52 weeks, M’s price has moved between $9.76 and $18.13.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 2.68%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -33.37%. With a float of $269.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 94189 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.4%, operating margin of 3.86%, and the pretax margin is 3.22%.

Macy’s Inc (M) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Department Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Macy’s Inc is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 87.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 01 ’25, was worth 6,303. In this transaction SVP and Controller of this company sold 489 shares at a rate of $12.89, taking the stock ownership to the 36,222 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 4,522 for $12.88, making the entire transaction worth $58,256. This insider now owns 386,161 shares in total.

Macy’s Inc (M) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.37% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.53% during the next five years compared to 2.68% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) Trading Performance Indicators

Macy’s Inc (M) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.37 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Macy’s Inc (M)

The latest stats from [Macy’s Inc, M] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.92 million was superior to 7.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.24%.

During the past 100 days, Macy’s Inc’s (M) raw stochastic average was set at 84.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.09. The third major resistance level sits at $14.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.02. The third support level lies at $12.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.73 billion based on 271,540K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,006 M and income totals 582,000 K. The company made 4,793 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 38,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.