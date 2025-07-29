Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) volume exceeds 2.76 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) opened higher 3.03% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $23.74. Price fluctuations for MGY have ranged from $19.09 to $29.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 46.84% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.87% at the time writing. With a float of $182.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.67 million.

The firm has a total of 252 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.48%, operating margin of 38.85%, and the pretax margin is 37.65%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is 5.24%, while institutional ownership is 112.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 249,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 11,731 shares at a rate of $21.30, taking the stock ownership to the 18,095 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s CEO & DIRECTOR bought 2,500 for $22.05, making the entire transaction worth $55,138. This insider now owns 892,372 shares in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.87% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.40% during the next five years compared to 46.84% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, MGY], we can find that recorded value of 2.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.36%.

During the past 100 days, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s (MGY) raw stochastic average was set at 75.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.86. The third major resistance level sits at $25.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.55.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) Key Stats

There are currently 192,472K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,316 M according to its annual income of 366,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 350,300 K and its income totaled 102,930 K.