MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.15% last month.

On Monday, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) was 1.18% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.7. A 52-week range for MAIA has been $1.40 – $3.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -11.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 51.52%. With a float of $21.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MAIA Biotechnology Inc stocks. The insider ownership of MAIA Biotechnology Inc is 27.63%, while institutional ownership is 4.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 50,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 33,333 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,305,059 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $30,000. This insider now owns 588,218 shares in total.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA)

The latest stats from [MAIA Biotechnology Inc, MAIA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.75 million was superior to 0.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.92%.

During the past 100 days, MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s (MAIA) raw stochastic average was set at 23.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0993 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1408 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7792, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9820. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9467. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0083. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5967. The third support level lies at $1.4833 if the price breaches the second support level.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) Key Stats

There are 30,307K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 52.13 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -23,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -4,520 K.