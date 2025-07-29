Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) volume exceeds 13.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) kicked off on Monday, up 2.29% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $74.21. Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has traded in a range of $47.08-$127.48.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.82%. With a float of $857.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7042 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.17%, operating margin of 0.62%, and the pretax margin is -7.4%.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Marvell Technology Inc is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 84.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 5,252,787. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18 ’25, when Company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 3,000 for $72.35, making the entire transaction worth $217,050. This insider now owns 17,163 shares in total.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.82% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marvell Technology Inc’s (MRVL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 18.62 million, its volume of 11.43 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.00%.

During the past 100 days, Marvell Technology Inc’s (MRVL) raw stochastic average was set at 66.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.19 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.78 in the near term. At $77.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $72.93.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 65.45 billion has total of 863,831K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,767 M in contrast with the sum of -885,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,895 M and last quarter income was 177,900 K.