McEwen Inc (MUX) volume exceeds 1.04 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

McEwen Inc (NYSE: MUX) on Monday, plunged -4.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.36. Within the past 52 weeks, MUX’s price has moved between $6.38 and $11.80.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 12.31% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 126.92%. With a float of $45.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.94 million.

In an organization with 424 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.71%, operating margin of -21.44%, and the pretax margin is -18.44%.

McEwen Inc (MUX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of McEwen Inc is 16.36%, while institutional ownership is 37.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06 ’24, was worth 19,114. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,285 shares at a rate of $8.37, taking the stock ownership to the 2,285 shares.

McEwen Inc (MUX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.92% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Inc (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

McEwen Inc (MUX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.89 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Inc (MUX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.37%.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Inc’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 82.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.58. However, in the short run, McEwen Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.27. Second resistance stands at $11.69. The third major resistance level sits at $12.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.76.

McEwen Inc (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 585.23 million based on 53,988K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 174,480 K and income totals -43,690 K. The company made 35,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.