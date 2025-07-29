Mercer International Inc (MERC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 506,970 K

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) on Monday, soared 10.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.96. Within the past 52 weeks, MERC’s price has moved between $3.18 and $8.28.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -54.02% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -75.65%. With a float of $37.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3580 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 8.56%, operating margin of 2.83%, and the pretax margin is -4.28%.

Mercer International Inc (MERC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Paper & Paper Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mercer International Inc is 43.28%, while institutional ownership is 49.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 2,470,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 760,000 shares at a rate of $3.25, taking the stock ownership to the 2,300,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 58,400 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $218,713. This insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in total.

Mercer International Inc (MERC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.65% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Mercer International Inc (MERC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.98 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mercer International Inc (MERC)

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.78%.

During the past 100 days, Mercer International Inc’s (MERC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.60 in the near term. At $4.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.38.

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 291.56 million based on 66,871K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,043 M and income totals -85,140 K. The company made 506,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.