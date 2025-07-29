Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) last year’s performance of 22.98% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Monday, Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) opened higher 1.91% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $69.21. Price fluctuations for MCHP have ranged from $34.12 to $89.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.62% at the time writing. With a float of $528.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $538.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.07%, operating margin of 6.73%, and the pretax margin is 0.88%.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Microchip Technology, Inc is 2.13%, while institutional ownership is 97.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 30,029. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s SENIOR VP AND CFO sold 2,015 for $55.78, making the entire transaction worth $112,397. This insider now owns 34,313 shares in total.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.54 million, its volume of 11.36 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.21%.

During the past 100 days, Microchip Technology, Inc’s (MCHP) raw stochastic average was set at 84.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.05 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $71.29 in the near term. At $72.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $73.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.82.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) Key Stats

There are currently 539,675K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,402 M according to its annual income of -500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 970,500 K and its income totaled -154,600 K.