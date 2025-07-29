Micron Technology Inc (MU) last year’s performance of 32.19% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Monday, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) opened lower -0.01% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $111.26. Price fluctuations for MU have ranged from $61.54 to $129.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -33.89%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 498.94% at the time writing. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 48000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.13%, operating margin of 22.59%, and the pretax margin is 18.2%.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 79.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 3,716,823. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 34,000 shares at a rate of $109.32, taking the stock ownership to the 264,036 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 59,500 for $113.23, making the entire transaction worth $6,737,185.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 498.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 122.17% during the next five years compared to -33.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc (MU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Looking closely at Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), its last 5-days average volume was 19.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 23.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.44%.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 72.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.02 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.93. However, in the short run, Micron Technology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $112.21. Second resistance stands at $113.18. The third major resistance level sits at $114.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $107.93.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are currently 1,119,125K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 124.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,111 M according to its annual income of 778,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,301 M and its income totaled 1,885 M.