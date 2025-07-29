Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.03% last month.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Monday, plunged -0.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $513.71. Within the past 52 weeks, MSFT’s price has moved between $344.79 and $518.29.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.45% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.72%. With a float of $7.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.43 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 228000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 69.07%, operating margin of 45.23%, and the pretax margin is 43.8%.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Microsoft Corporation is 1.47%, while institutional ownership is 73.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 1,389,000. In this transaction EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $463.00, taking the stock ownership to the 43,930 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Marketing Officer sold 1,000 for $460.01, making the entire transaction worth $460,008. This insider now owns 47,058 shares in total.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.95% during the next five years compared to 18.45% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.36 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.94, a number that is poised to hit 3.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) saw its 5-day average volume 15.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 22.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.36%.

During the past 100 days, Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) raw stochastic average was set at 96.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.21 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 7.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $483.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $430.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $514.96 in the near term. At $517.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $519.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $510.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $507.66. The third support level lies at $505.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3809.18 billion based on 7,432,544K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 245,122 M and income totals 88,136 M. The company made 70,066 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,824 M in sales during its previous quarter.