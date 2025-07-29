Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 202,000 K

On Monday, Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) was 1.64% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $21.94. A 52-week range for MIR has been $9.11 – $22.22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.58%. With a float of $215.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2860 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.03%, operating margin of 4.41%, and the pretax margin is -0.92%.

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mirion Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Mirion Technologies Inc is 7.04%, while institutional ownership is 82.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 1,575,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 919,432 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 75,000 for $21.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,575,000.

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

The latest stats from [Mirion Technologies Inc, MIR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.28 million was inferior to 2.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.05%.

During the past 100 days, Mirion Technologies Inc’s (MIR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.58 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.01. The third major resistance level sits at $23.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.28.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) Key Stats

There are 231,927K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.17 billion. As of now, sales total 860,800 K while income totals -36,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 202,000 K while its last quarter net income were 300 K.