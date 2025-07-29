Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 637,550 K

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) on Monday, soared 3.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $714.68. Within the past 52 weeks, MPWR’s price has moved between $438.86 and $959.64.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 72.75% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.02%. With a float of $45.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4017 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.37%, operating margin of 25.67%, and the pretax margin is 26.89%.

Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Monolithic Power System Inc is 4.01%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 4,500,000. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $750.00, taking the stock ownership to the 46,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,000 for $750.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,500,000.

Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.98% during the next five years compared to 72.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.67 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 37.67, a number that is poised to hit 4.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR)

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.18%.

During the past 100 days, Monolithic Power System Inc’s (MPWR) raw stochastic average was set at 88.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.82 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $710.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $664.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $745.84 in the near term. At $753.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $765.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $726.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $714.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $707.14.

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.36 billion based on 47,880K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,207 M and income totals 1,787 M. The company made 637,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 133,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.