MRC Global Inc (MRC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.76% last month.

A new trading day began on Monday, with MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) stock price up 4.96% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $14.31. MRC’s price has ranged from $9.23 to $15.59 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 10.92% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 47.98%. With a float of $82.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.10 million.

In an organization with 2600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.53%, operating margin of 3.94%, and the pretax margin is 2.98%.

MRC Global Inc (MRC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of MRC Global Inc is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 15 ’25, was worth 437,581. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $12.47, making the entire transaction worth $498,800. This insider now owns 61,120 shares in total.

MRC Global Inc (MRC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.05% during the next five years compared to 10.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MRC Global Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was better than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.17%.

During the past 100 days, MRC Global Inc’s (MRC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.78. However, in the short run, MRC Global Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.27. Second resistance stands at $15.51. The third major resistance level sits at $15.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.15. The third support level lies at $13.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.28 billion, the company has a total of 86,067K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,011 M while annual income is 55,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 712,000 K while its latest quarter income was -22,000 K.