Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) average volume reaches $44.43M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) on Monday, plunged -2.62% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.79. Within the past 52 weeks, NVTS’s price has moved between $1.52 and $9.48.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.32% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.16%. With a float of $145.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.76 million.

The firm has a total of 280 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.98%, operating margin of -167.78%, and the pretax margin is -137.17%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corp is 24.45%, while institutional ownership is 31.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 800,120. In this transaction Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $8.00, taking the stock ownership to the 134,501 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 21,782 for $8.53, making the entire transaction worth $185,790. This insider now owns 19,192,271 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.29% during the next five years compared to 6.32% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.78 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Navitas Semiconductor Corp, NVTS], we can find that recorded value of 32.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 21.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.54%.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.68 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.94. The third major resistance level sits at $10.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.95.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.64 billion based on 191,808K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 83,300 K and income totals -84,600 K. The company made 14,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.