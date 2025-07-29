New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) average volume reaches $12.60M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) kicked off on Monday, up 5.56% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.78. Over the past 52 weeks, NFE has traded in a range of $2.01-$20.28.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 5.11%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -50.37%. With a float of $178.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1404 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.11%, operating margin of 15.93%, and the pretax margin is -19.57%.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of New Fortress Energy Inc is 34.86%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13 ’25, was worth 42,850. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $8.57, taking the stock ownership to the 206,653 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $9.07, making the entire transaction worth $907,000. This insider now owns 36,021,915 shares in total.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.37% per share during the next fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New Fortress Energy Inc’s (NFE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.14 million, its volume of 12.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.72%.

During the past 100 days, New Fortress Energy Inc’s (NFE) raw stochastic average was set at 18.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.52 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.10 in the near term. At $4.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.56.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.09 billion has total of 274,198K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,365 M in contrast with the sum of -249,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 470,540 K and last quarter income was -199,580 K.