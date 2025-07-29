Newmont Corp (NEM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 11.88 million

On Monday, Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) opened lower -3.18% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $65.75. Price fluctuations for NEM have ranged from $36.86 to $66.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -5.57%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.69% at the time writing. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 42600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.23%, operating margin of 50.31%, and the pretax margin is 56.75%.

Newmont Corp (NEM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Newmont Corp is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 76.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 122,024. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,077 shares at a rate of $58.75, taking the stock ownership to the 43,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Sustain & Dev Off sold 3,000 for $58.75, making the entire transaction worth $176,250. This insider now owns 74,526 shares in total.

Newmont Corp (NEM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.91% during the next five years compared to -5.57% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Newmont Corp (NEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newmont Corp (NEM)

Looking closely at Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM), its last 5-days average volume was 15.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 12.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.83%.

During the past 100 days, Newmont Corp’s (NEM) raw stochastic average was set at 88.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.85 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.67. However, in the short run, Newmont Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.92. Second resistance stands at $66.18. The third major resistance level sits at $67.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.14.

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,112,997K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 69.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,682 M according to its annual income of 3,348 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,010 M and its income totaled 1,891 M.